I was wrong.
I was looking for familiar faces, but I didn't seem to recognize anyone. A man approaching middle-age, balding and heavyset, was in the center of the room touting that he had been the high school's Homecoming King. I quickly deemed that it had probably been his highest lifetime accomplishment. Two friends were near the refreshment table; one once had a model-size 2 figure and one had been six sizes larger. Now they looked as if they had exchanged bodies.
I thought I was going to recognize all of them at the reunion. I was wrong.
I used to think I recognized America. I was wrong.
I remember the Nixon presidential travesty. Misplaced loyalty, break-ins, lies, trials. It was one of the saddest of political times. But once it was over, I didn't think that politicians would ever sink that low again. I was wrong.
Now, lawmakers won't stand up to a clinically defined narcissistic and revengeful president who only thinks of himself, never of others. Self-interested Republicans won't face the truth to defend an almost 250-year-old democracy. People are openly threatening others with semi-automatic firearms and vocal terrorizations of harm are directed toward the defenseless.
At my aforementioned reunion, the dateless nerdy guy in high school now came physically fit and wonderfully dressed, with the most beautiful woman attending the reunion on his arm. This was so welcoming. It made me think that there was justice in the world, as this guy outshone the once Homecoming King.
It makes me feel that maybe, just maybe, this unkempt political America will become fit again. We will actually become united. Perhaps America will outshine in the world once more.
I hope I'm not wrong.
Alice Felts
Warrenton
