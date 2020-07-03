I have been a member of the WARF for more than seven years. I use the facility on almost a daily basis. It is vital for both physical and mental well-being of senior citizens like myself.
At least three other gyms in town are opening and serving their clients. What is the delay? If other gyms are open why is the WARF still closed with no published reopening date? When will the WARF open?
- Brian McMullen, Broad Run
