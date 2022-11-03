My letter to the editor in September referred to the question — what is our underlying value here in the town of Warrenton? Are our decisions driven by love or money? And how does this value system then play out in practical matters?
Most everyone now knows that the proposed Amazon data center would be the first thing that people encounter as they enter our town from the east, along with a possible large Dominion Energy transmission line. We all know what these huge, ugly towers look like now. Is this what we stand for and welcome people with?
What people don’t know, unless they’ve attended the information meetings around the data center, is the potential ramifications it could have on health, both physical and emotional. The sound issues alone are known to cause a variety of issues, from ongoing anxiety to depression to headaches and more. One person in an Oct. 26 meeting spoke of his current issues from the existing data centers on Bear Wallow Road – even though he lives a mile away, and with dense forest in-between. We read of similar issues from other people near existing data centers.
It’s the general consensus that this decision to make the data center even possible here was motivated by money. Money is important, for sure. It’s necessary to run a town, provide services. But isn’t our love and caring for each other more important?
Most of us are in this area because we love nature. Protecting the unique nature of what we have here is key. So, is there an alternative that will protect the nature of what we have here and still provide the money that is necessary to run the town, pay the bills, support the small businesses, etc.?
I’d like to suggest that Warrenton can begin to be known for demonstrating what’s possible in today’s changing times – for its love for nature and its emphasis/protection of it.
Both Fauquier County and Warrenton are official “Bee Cities.” The children from St. James’ Episcopal Church School have put in a pollinator garden and will be inviting children from other churches and schools to do the same.
I’ve recently facilitated a workshop there relating to “eco grief” and moving through the freeze that happens when grief or trauma is encountered – in this case, the grief of thinking there’s no answer to climate change.
Communities of Peace is now engaging a whole new international level of people and engagement to help Mother Earth. We’re already engaging some diplomats and moving toward initiating some meetings at Airlie but also encouraging people to come to Warrenton, experience what’s happening here and bring ideas and solutions back to their own towns and cities.
I suspect that it could be a great example of former Warrenton Mayor George Fitch’s desire to have people “come in, spend money and leave!”
—Gerry Eitner
President, Communities of Peace
Warrenton
