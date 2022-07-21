As a former middle school principal in this county, I occasionally met with parents who expressed concern about the content of required reading for their children. Regardless of the nature of the complaint, I took it seriously, listened and advised accordingly. My advice: If you object to the content of a particular book, you can opt your child out of reading it. Full stop.
We do not allow parents to dictate the reading materials for all other students. This is not acceptable; it is anything but “liberty” and call it by any other name, but it is censorship.
I’m dismayed to note that we had parents who objected to their children wearing masks in school during a deadly pandemic because it infringed on their freedom and yet, are now supportive of infringing on the freedom of students to read novels the “Moms4Liberty” deem inappropriate.
Whose definition of “freedom” and “liberty” will we support? I’m choosing the broad definition of freedom that our democracy would dictate – that of each parent to decide.
— Steve Kadilak, The Plains, retired Auburn Middle School principal
Thank you Ms. Ross. I am afraid that this former middle school principal is one of the causes of the social problems we are facing in our society today.
I am reading only opinions that deride the group that is seeking to eliminate books in grade school and high school libraries that contain obscene, vulgar, lewd, and sexually-oriented language. But as I read your standards for comments here, you explicitly state not to use obscene, vulgar, lewd or sexually-oriented language. Is there one standard for adults reading these comments and another for 5 year olds in public schools who can check out sanctioned books offered/thereby recommended by their libraries? I don't think people who are criticizing these people who want pornographic language and stories out of school libraries have actually done the extensive reading and research these women have accomplished with a lot of effort. If these uncomfortable books were read out loud to school board members, the reader would be censored and thrown out of the meeting. Sure, pornography is available on the Internet....but obviously that doesn't mean it should be taught in schools. At home, parents are able to have control over Internet exposure. I am not sure the proponents of offering up actual pornographic books in schools really understand what these books are teaching youngsters and throwing in the face of tweens and teenagers. These concerned and educated moms are not trying to keep children away from the occasional sexual innuendo, but are aware of particular books that are actually grooming children for pedophelia and health and lifestyle decisions that should not be made until said child is an adult. I think most of us agree that children need to be kind and accepting of adults in their surroundings who have chosen non-traditional sexual identities/roles...but make no mistake....these books go waaaaay beyond these subjects. Get a list of the books and read them before assuming there is a narrow minded, sanctimonious group of people "banning" books. This.is.different.
