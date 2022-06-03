As we process the tragic mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo and an elementary school in Texas, it is an apt time to consider what state and federal representatives who represent Fauquier County are doing to help curb gun violence.
There are two proposed federal laws that have passed the U.S. House of Representatives but are stalled in the Senate.
The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 1446) closes a loophole that allows some gun sales to proceed without a background check, if screening is not completed within three days.
The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 8) would significantly expand background checks for all gun sales and transfers so that unlicensed gun dealers (think gun shows and the internet) are held to the same rules as licensed ones.
How did our current Fauquier congressmen vote on these modest, reasonable proposals?
Rep. Rob Wittman (R-1st): Nay
Rep. Bob Good (R-5th): Nay
Under our new districting, Fauquier is now part of the 10th District and, if re-elected, this is where the current congresswoman stands:
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th): Yea
Wexton is running against Republican Hung Cao. In the aftermath of last week’s slaughter of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, he was quoted in an interview with Loudoun Now as saying, “Gun control has never stopped anyone because most people get bludgeoned to death and stabbed to death, and than [sic] they get shot."
Does he sound like someone who will support gun safety measures?
In Virginia, under Democratic leadership, several gun safety measures have been proposed and enacted — measures to address background checks, report missing or stolen weapons, ensure that dangerous individuals cannot buy and carry firearms, restrict handgun purchases to one a month and limit where handguns can be carried.
There are other measures that Democrats have proposed without success. Most notably, classifying the manufacture and sale of plastic and unserialized firearms as a Class A felony and prohibiting the sale or transportation of assault weapons or magazines holding 12 or more rounds.
How did our Fauquier County delegates and senator vote on every gun safety proposal listed?
Del. Michael Webert (R-18th): No
Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st): Yes
Sen. Jill Vogel (R-27th): No
The record shows that the Democrats representing Fauquier County residents are supportive of commonsense gun safety measures.
The record is also clear that our Fauquier Republican representatives will do nothing but offer thoughts and prayers.
If you truly care about your life and those of your loved ones, our school children and teachers, our church goers, our grocery shoppers ... anyone who goes about daily life under the specter of gun violence, then vote for those who are committed to change.
Vote to help ensure that our county and state don't add to the escalating number of gun violence victims and dead in our nation – over 200 mass shootings and 17,000 deaths — so far this year. Vote like your life depends upon it.
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.