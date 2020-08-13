I believe we need to really and truly ask ourselves why it is so important for kids to return to the schoolhouse in the immediate future. So important, that we are willing to risk their health, and the health and lives of their extended families, social circles and school staff members. What reasons are so imperative that we are willing to ignore the facts, most experts and the precedence of the past? We closed our schools to keep our children safe -- can we now really and truly say we know how to do that? The national death toll and resurgent spikes tell us we can’t.
During the Great Depression, when the economy truly crashed, when banks closed their doors and unemployment skyrocketed, when teachers and public servants went unpaid and thousands of schools were closed for years --- what happened to all of those students? The fact is we now look back and call them “The Greatest Generation.” Americans and their children proved to be resilient, resourceful, flexible and, above all, they survived.
So, again, why is it so important that children return to a schoolhouse now -- before we have the pandemic under control? Are we afraid that we have gone soft and that neither we nor our children can succeed outside the “box?” In our age of technology, we have options of which “The Greatest Generation” could not have conceived, so why do we find ourselves stuck in a face-to-face teaching paradigm that acts like we don’t?
Wayne Berg
Warrenton
