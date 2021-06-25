LETTER: What’s in a name?

Earlier this month in Haymarket, my wife and I and maybe 400 other enthusiastic Republicans had a chance to see candidates Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares speak at a rally for statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general.
Of course, they were all quite impressive, but I’d like to focus my remarks on Ms. Winsome Sears. Winsome: “attractive in appearance or character,” “fetching,” “winning,” “childlike charm and innocence.” What a great name. Sort of like “Spring” (Byington) or “Willow” or even “Constance.”
However, sometimes names do not always fit perfectly with personality. Winsome Sears is attractive but in a much more combative, feisty sort of way. Now, she was smiling and open as she verbally questioned her opponent’s (Hala Ayala’s) flip-flopping … something about a $100,000 donation from Dominion Power and her (Hala’s) distaste for old and tired politicians like Terry McAuliffe.
I’m going to watch Winsome closely and maybe even see her Win Some (a lot) of votes this November.
Mike Straight
Warrenton
