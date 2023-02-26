Recent decisions by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and Warrenton Town Council have left citizens wondering what ever happened to representative democracy.
Both bodies approved contentious data center proposals over clear opposition from the people they were elected to represent. Both bodies negotiated plans secretly, under the cloak of non-disclosure agreements designed to inhibit public awareness. Both bodies were subsequently presented with mountains of evidence from citizens determined to present the truth to public officials equally determined to deflect it.
What motivated this treachery and betrayal? We can only assume those comfortable with overriding such a clear expression of public will believe they are better informed on the issue. Perhaps that better information was contained in materials they declined to share with us. Maybe we’ll never know, but the secrecy leaves a profound sense of suspicion.
A far more cogent explanation may be one hidden from view by NDAs and obstructed FOIAs. It’s quite possible the momentum leading to this decision was building long before the public ever had a chance to weigh in.
Whatever Kool-Aid these data center companies are pouring, it must be strong stuff.
The tactic of preemptively co-opting elected officials while concurrently stiff-arming the public is a standard blueprint for wealthy big tech predators. Armed with increased taxpayer-funded incentives, watch it roll through the rest of Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.