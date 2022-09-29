In response to Ms. Jamie Hinkle’s opinion dated Sept. 14 (“Moms for Liberty aims to empower parents”) — are we really going to go there? Are we really going to deflect from the reason I think Moms for Liberty is in existence (book bans and limiting parental rights to our children’s education, based solely on their political leanings)? That's what I'm getting from this letter to the editor.
This writer's parental rights are the only way to go and to hell with the rest of us that don't agree? Is that what parental rights mean to you?
Allowing bullies to inflict damage on all public education rather than taking personal responsibility for the books they choose not to have their child read? Why is this even an issue? Opt your child out, and let our children learn.
Come after me. It's OK. I'm going to go ahead and parent my child so they learn, grow and prosper with the knowledge that their life includes a patchwork of history, in all shades, in all nationalities, in all languages and mostly, it's all about humanity and respect for others different than themselves. You raise yours, I'll raise mine. And I'll fight like hell so that my child never has to be excluded from the public education they deserve.
You want to opt your child out of an inclusive education, have at it.
Suzanne Nadeau
Warrenton
