Our children are priceless and it is vital that we provide them with a safe and appropriate education. Shelly Norden and Rachel Bongiovi are the change we need on the Fauquier School Board in order to ensure that our children receive just that. We are fortunate to have two such uniquely qualified citizens willing to dedicate their lives to the young people of Fauquier.
Shelly Norden (Scott District) is a graduate of our school system and has been a dedicated and award-winning teacher for over 18 years here in Fauquier County. Her motivation to help our students is evident by all that this former “Teacher of the Year” winner is willing to give up in order to make our county a better place. Shelly is a sterling asset that our children and our community cannot afford to lose.
Rachel Bongiovi (Center District) is a lifelong Fauquier resident and a graduate of our school system. Rachel works with Fauquier’s most at-risk students. Her expertise is invaluable in dealing with the growing culture of bullying. Rachel has been an outspoken advocate for children with disabilities and those with mental health needs. Her expertise is invaluable for dealing with the growing culture of "bullying."
My sons who attend our school system, your children, and all of Fauquier's children deserve Shelly Norden and Rachel Bongiovi on our school board. Their educational accomplishments, their passion for children and education and their exceptional qualifications and certifications will be assets to students, teachers, and parents. Help make the change we want to see in our schools by voting for Rachel Bongiovi and Shelly Norden on Nov. 5.
Michelle Hilton
Midland
