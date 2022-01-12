LETTER: Warrenton wins grant to reduce pollution runoff to waterways

Congratulations to Warrenton, which recently won important support for cleaner local streams and rivers with a nearly $1 million state grant to reduce polluted runoff to waterways. A Jan. 6 article [in the Fauquier Times] noted that Warrenton has made notable progress in reducing pollution from its sewage treatment plant, but too much sediment is still washing into creeks and rivers. Warrenton is facing looming deadlines to meet requirements to reduce polluted runoff from the town.
The award from Virginia’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund will cover much of the cost of restoring a stream that flows into Cedar Creek, leading to significantly less sediment and other pollution downstream.
State support from the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund keeps expenses down for both local governments and residents. Now, as state legislators begin work on spending priorities for the next two years, Virginia Sen. Jill Vogel, Del. Mike Webert, and other Virginia legislators can help Warrenton and localities across the commonwealth save money while meeting pollution reductions requirements by supporting full funding of the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund.
Peggy Sanner
Executive director
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.