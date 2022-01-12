 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Warrenton wins grant to reduce pollution runoff to waterways

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Congratulations to Warrenton, which recently won important support for cleaner local streams and rivers with a nearly $1 million state grant to reduce polluted runoff to waterways. A Jan. 6 article [in the Fauquier Times] noted that Warrenton has made notable progress in reducing pollution from its sewage treatment plant, but too much sediment is still washing into creeks and rivers. Warrenton is facing looming deadlines to meet requirements to reduce polluted runoff from the town.

The award from Virginia’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund will cover much of the cost of restoring a stream that flows into Cedar Creek, leading to significantly less sediment and other pollution downstream.

State support from the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund keeps expenses down for both local governments and residents. Now, as state legislators begin work on spending priorities for the next two years, Virginia Sen. Jill Vogel, Del. Mike Webert, and other Virginia legislators can help Warrenton and localities across the commonwealth save money while meeting pollution reductions requirements by supporting full funding of the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund.

Peggy Sanner

Executive director

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..