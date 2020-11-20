I am writing in response to the article titled “Town Council considers holding Warrenton Christmas events,” published in your newspaper on Nov. 11. I am completely thrilled, as I believe that many others of the Warrenton community are as well, to hear that our small town is continuing to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season amid the current pandemic.
While many individuals are worried about the possible spread of COVID-19 during these festivities, I believe that this situation is being handled quite graciously as there are multiple courses of action that have been suggested. As for these propositions, I believe that the preeminent option is one that creates harmony among the idea of social distancing and safety precautions, but also the concept of celebration to avoid dispute and ensure that everyone is able to ring in the Christmas spirit by attending this event.
I feel as though this is a great way to begin a feeling of normality by the jollification of spending some imperative time with family and friends, but also continuing the safety among everyone in our community. Altogether, I am eager to participate in this lively event and am considerably appreciative of this habitual opportunity that I believe will be beneficial to everyone’s lucidity.
Madison Hollingsworth
Warrenton
