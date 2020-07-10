Watch out property taxpayers in Fauquier County! There is a move afoot to artificially stimulate population growth in Warrenton.
The amendment to Warrenton Comprehensive Plan works like this: population growth = more school seats = higher real estate taxes for everyone.
Sixty years ago, when we were first confronted by artificially stimulated growth, it happened so fast that we didn’t understand the ramifications and the county as a whole was blindsided. Subdivisions were popping up helter skelter and real estate taxes were going through the roof.
The proposal to artificially stimulate population growth in Warrenton should be a concern of every real estate taxpayer in the county and to everyone in the town who is dependent on Warrenton’s limited water supply.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
Talking to some in Town and it is clear the Town ignores any comprehensive plans when a developer lines their pockets with gifts. Walker Drive proves it; the comprehensive plan did not include any housing on the northwest side from Old Academy Hill Rd. to E. Lee St. Then all of a sudden 170 new apartments were approved.
Don't worry, if Biden is elected all federal HUD funds for single family housing will be eliminated. He is following Castro's plan to eliminate suburbia and create ghettos everywhere. Cory Booker (who grew up in a suburb) started the movement. People who like living in a single family house in a nice suburban neighborhood better wake up before it is too late. For some reason the liberal news has been ignoring this.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/biden-and-dems-are-set-to-abolish-the-suburbs/
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2020/07/biden-wants-to-desegregate-the-suburbs-naturally-trump-is-furious/
https://eppc.org/publications/biden-and-dems-are-set-to-abolish-the-suburbs/
