Over the past few months, I have written several letters that have appeared on these pages regarding Amazon’s plans for a data center at the eastern gateway into Warrenton. These letters have expressed the opinion that a data center at this location would be inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan; that it would adversely affect the town and the county; and that it would impact the quality of life and physical and mental health of hundreds of people in very sad ways.
Through these letters, I encouraged the town to seek the best available information, require Amazon to submit a complete application and avoid a rushed decision on the most consequential land use issue in the town’s history.
The members of Citizens for Fauquier County and I continue to believe that it’s “Never too late to get it right,” a sentiment we heard from a person who attended the last CFFC-sponsored town hall on the Amazon data center.
Last week, the Warrenton Planning Commission got it right in a big way, and they deserve the respect and appreciation of residents throughout the town and county. The commission decided unanimously to send the application back to Amazon so it can be completed. They refused to accept the town attorney’s interpretation of a 100-day rule that would have required the planning commission to rush a vote on the application, which would in turn have sent it to a lame-duck town council for a possible vote in December.
Healthy skepticism is a good thing and should continue. As Planning Commissioner James Lawrence said in his concluding remarks last week, “Trust but verify.”
On this point, CFFC can help with advice from our experts in noise and viewshed analysis and other areas.
The planning commission not only got it right for this application, but for the data center applications that will surely follow. Had they voted on the project last week, other data center applicants would feel that incomplete applications, flawed noise and viewshed impact studies, failure to meet other requirements and rushed decisions are OK in Warrenton. Well, thanks to this planning commission, they are not.
This decision may help in another way. There has been a lot of controversy around this application and concerns that Amazon is getting favorable treatment at the expense of transparency, the town and its residents. Maybe, just maybe, the planning commission decision will begin to quiet the controversy and open the door to the possibility that citizens could believe that Warrenton officials have their interests at heart.
I have personally thanked and congratulated the planning commission members on last week’s vote, and you can too at: planning@warrentonva.gov.
Kevin Ramundo
(1) comment
Per the Warrenton Town legal counsel, a Planning Commission vote was required at 100 days. If the planning commission wasn’t prepared to vote YES, then they should have voted NO. Deferring the decision can and should be seen as a favorable nod towards Amazon. The Warrenton and Fauquier elected and appointed officials are continuing to not represent the will of its citizens.
