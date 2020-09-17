Today, I visited the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport to see not only the amazing “World War Two Flying Fortress” on display there, but to see the beautiful new terminal. The display of the plane was great, but the importance of the terminal is greater. It will bring in more corporate jets and business prospects.
Flying into a crummy, broken-down old airport with no amenities does not attract business. Flying into a beautiful new terminal where there are amenities, a pilots lounge, Wi-Fi, restrooms and showers, and state-of-the-art conference facilities will bring business.
And the more planes that fly in, the more fuel is sold. That’s what it is all about. Our taxpayers should know that the county considers the Airport an “enterprise fund” and contributes very little taxpayer money to support it. The airport must do its best to support itself on hangar rental fees and fuel sales.
The beautiful new terminal was made possible by the many millions of dollars that Colonel Darrah, our excellent airport director (a distinguished former Marine flyer and veteran), was able to bring in from the state and federal governments, as well as the very generous donations of friends and supporters of the airport.
Katie Heritage
Marshall District
