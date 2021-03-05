LETTER: Warrenton comp plan would destroy small town atmosphere

I have just spent much time mulling the recommendations in the proposed Comprehensive Plan for Warrenton 2020 to 2040.
To say that I am disappointed and upset is to put it mildly. This is not a projection that I can accept for my Warrenton. As someone who was born and raised here, the best part of Warrenton is its small town atmosphere. The picture created from this plan completely destroys that.
I find “New Town” to be particularly offensive. It reminds me of the “fake” Town Square in Gainesville ... but on steroids. Certainly not a pleasing picture.
As someone who worked on the first citizen comprehensive plan, done in New Baltimore in 1998, I know first-hand how difficult it is to get everyone to agree on a “vision.” Unfortunately, what I found during those discussions was that often a participant’s goal in being involved in the plan was to further their own plans and increase their own profits. After reviewing the individuals listed as the “Urban Development Area Steering Group” on the town’s plan, I am stunned by the number of participants who are involved in development, real estate or business in our area. Where was “John Q. Public?”
It is difficult to believe that the majority of our citizenry is fine with this amount of development, height of buildings, impact on natural resources and increase in population ... which I understand could be 50%?
Citizens of Fauquier, read the plan. Contact the Town Council. If passed, our Warrenton is no more.
Nancy Premen
Warrenton
