LETTER: Warrenton 2040 is a nice coloring book, but not a plan

The phrase "If you build it, they will come" makes even less sense now than when first uttered in Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams" (1989). Ambitious development is commendable when it is rooted in collaborative design and economic reality. I would offer that Warrenton 2040 has neither, and the town council should withdraw it until it does.
Balancing jobs and housing - At the core, Warrenton 2040 is firmly wrapped around the axel of trying to accommodate its projected and unrealistic 5,000-plus new residents. The Economic Base Analysis Study and Economic and Fiscal Resilience chapter acknowledge the strength of Warrenton's organic job market and underline the need to improve our competitiveness, yet the plan fails to protect commercial and industrial areas, nor does it describe critical infrastructure investments the town can make or encourage to expand professional services development (e.g., remote and shared workspace). These are vital but ignored opportunities as we emerge from the COVID pandemic, which has prompted a lasting shift toward more distributed professional workplace needs. There should be a new chapter or separate study dedicated to summarizing the impact of COVID and identifying how Warrenton can adjust and take advantage of these COVID-induced changes.
Transportation – The Transportation and Circulation Background study provides no new data or traffic analysis driving RKG Associate's long and unprioritized list of transportation improvements included in the plan. On page 38, the plan lists $36 million to $72 million of "near-term projects," which should be "pursued immediately" simply because they might qualify for VDOT's Revenue Sharing, not because they are safety hazards or traffic obstacles. A particular concern is the western and southern bypasses that are still included on the list of projects without any further justification or description. The western bypass would directly impact about 339 homes within 1,000 feet of the proposed alignment, nearly half of them located outside Warrenton. An extension would cross an impaired flood plain that flows directly into the Warrenton Reservoir and run against the Rady Park fence line if the town and county could obtain the property. It would also run through Fauquier High School's baseball fields and obliterate the voleyball courts at the WARF. Collaboration and Transparency – Any successful comprehensive plan is rooted in effective stakeholder consultation. It is one thing to print postcards from students and posters of Post-It Notes from workshops, and quite another to provide critical analysis of all of the feedback solicited, obtained and used in successive drafts. Many people have commented to the town council through letters, print and social media and direct conversations. (Luckily, Citizens for Fauquier County has kept a very thoughtful scorecard available on their website). Yet, there have been very few substantive changes since the draft plan was hurriedly released in July 2020 at the COVID pandemic height. To my knowledge, there was no attempt to recognize or reconcile these comments within the plan, which certainly does little to spawn good will and future collaboration.
Four things would help move this plan to a more credible and effective footing:
Rebalance the importance of job growth and housing by protecting our remaining commercial and industrial areas through stricter zoning requirements and appropriate mixed-use zoning in brownfield sites in character districts. Incentivize priority redevelopment and infill sites and restoration of the historical regions.
Before including the proposed western bypass in the plan, the town needs to refresh its knowledge about the traffic situation and evaluate the newest information to determine the real demand and effectiveness of any bypass. Only after the Broadview Avenue work is complete should this option be revisited by an operational and transparent county-town joint task force.
Conduct a study dedicated to summarizing the likely impact of COVID and identifying how Warrenton can adjust and take advantage of these COVID-induced changes in workspace requirements and a shift in commercial property development.
Develop and implement a proactive communication plan for the comprehensive plan once it has been finalized. This plan should include modernizing the town's GIS infrastructure, upgrading the town’s website, and holding regular seminars and workshops as the plan goes forward.
David Gibson
Warrenton
