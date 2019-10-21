The William C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee thanks the Fauquier County communities, Fauquier school board, Taylor Middle School staff and students, and media for your continual support as we recognize William C. Taylor High School.
On Saturday, Aug. 31,at 4 p.m., the George Mason University, Mason Film Lab in Fairfax, presented “W.C. Taylor High School: A Legacy” in the Addison E. Lightfoot Auditorium of Fauquier High School. This celebratory evening for the community was hosted by the William C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee and Taylor Middle School.
The documentary was viewed by 300-plus persons. This documentary told of the legacy of the innovative William C. Taylor High School. This was the first high school in Fauquier County to serve African-American students from the seventh to the 12th grades. Teachers and administrators employed a progressive model of education built on an environment of mutual respect, collegiality, rigor and community that created a legacy of excellence worldwide.
This was also the first documentary produced within the Mason Film Lab. We thank the director, Giovanna Chesler, an associate professor and program director of film and video studies at George Mason University; the future filmmakers; industry professionals, and directors, for the critical engagement, diversity in perspectives and conscious storytelling centered on inclusive film practices. This documentary captured the stories of alumni from their time in school, through segregation and integration, and of their accomplishments. Directors, professors and students, you made William C. Taylor’s legacy a reality. Thank you.
The William C. Taylor High School Classmates and Alumni Committee are so appreciative for this event. It was always our mission to create a documentary about our school. It was not until Taylor Middle School Principal Nicholas Napolitano introduced me to Film at Mason Director Giovanna Chesler that we were able to make the project a reality. Thank you, Principal Nick Napolitano, (Mason Alumni) and the Taylor Middle School staff who also saw the importance to have Taylor’s legacy documented.
This celebratory event was followed by a catered (A Party Affair) dinner for 200-plus guests. We were very appreciative to have all of our guests from the communities to be a part of this event. Special kudos to the Taylor Middle School students who served as hosts. The presence was duly noted of Warrenton’s mayor and county elected officials.
You can watch a behind the scenes look at the making of the documentary at https://vimeo.com/343508720.
The film is available to the public online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyegtS7LfdAdi3BBBlVX6vw.The interviews and the film will be archived at the Afro-American Historic Association. A DVD can be purchased at cost of $23, also from the AAHA (4283 Loudoun Ave., The Plains; 540-253-7488.
For the purchase of a DVD of the Aug. 31 celebratory event, please contactdallas22@verizon.net.
The William C. Taylor documentary was a resounding success. We could not have done this without you. We, the former classmates and administrators of Wm. C. Taylor say, “Thank You.”
Earsaline Anderson
Wm. C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee
