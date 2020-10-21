Fauquier County has lacked widespread and consistent access to broadband for years, a problem also faced by other rural Virginia counties. But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, our situation became critical.
Schools were closed, and many students were unable to participate in remote learning. Doctors’ offices were closed and patients often were unable to use telemedicine. Businesses large and small were affected because their employees had problems connecting remotely. And many of us in semi-isolation did not have bandwidth for closer communication with friends through Zoom or other platforms.
Dr. Cameron Webb understands that rural broadband access is critical to both the 5th District and across the country. His opponent, Bob Good, on the other hand, has zero mention of broadband on his website or apparently, elsewhere.
We need Dr. Cameron Webb in Congress to work for a solution for expanded broadband through the FCC Connect America Fund and USDA’s ReConnect Program. Please elect him to represent us.
Miriam Anver
Rectortown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.