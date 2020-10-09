Early voting is underway in Virginia. If you have not done it already, there are several ways to vote. Voting is now easier and safer than ever for registered voters. Learn your options and make a plan.
You can vote at home. That means you can request to have a ballot mailed to you. Apply at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/ or ask the general registrar for a paper application, 540-422-8290. No excuse is needed (for this and future elections). The deadline for applying is Oct. 23 -- the sooner the better.
For this election you do not have to have your mail ballots witnessed. The instructions are obscure, but the bottom line is: No witness required. Voting at home gives you time to make your choices. Plus, you can choose how to return your mail ballot. You can:
1) Mail it. The postage pre-paid, pre-addressed return envelope is included with the ballot. Mail the ballot back early. Ballots clearly postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted as long as they arrive by noon on Friday, Nov. 6. You can track your ballot using the Ballot Scout software tool that comes with it. Processing mailed ballots take time, in part because two-person teams, consisting of a Republican and a Democrat, follow prescribed procedures. Be patient.
2) Deliver it by hand. You can take it to the General Registrar’s Office at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, and hand it over. When the satellite registrar’s offices open in Bealeton and Vint Hill on Oct.13, you can drop it off at one of those locations instead.
If you make a mistake completing the back of the ballot return envelope, the registrar will try to reach you, provided you furnished your contact information and your ballot arrives before Oct. 31. You will have until noon on Nov. 6 to correct or provide missing information.
All mail ballots that have been returned before Election Day are pre-processed and tallied on Election Day along with the ballots voters cast in person. Do not apply for a ballot if you choose to:
Vote in person. There are two ways to vote in person. Early voting is available until Oct. 31 at the General Registrar’s Office, including two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31. Starting Oct. 13 and including the two Saturdays, satellite voting locations at Bealeton and Vint Hill will be open. Check https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/registrar for locations and hours. You do not need an excuse to vote early and must bring only your ID. You will receive your ballot and cast it at the registrar’s office as if you were at the polling place.
As always, you can go to your assigned polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Show one of the acceptable forms of ID, check in, and receive a ballot. After you vote (fill in the ovals and feed the ballot into the scanner), don’t forget to take your “I Voted” sticker.
Voting is safe and secure. Your ballot will count.
Lisa Koteen Gerchick, Delaplane
Chair, the State Board of Election’s Advisory Review Workgroup
Chair, the Election Integrity Committee of the League of Women Voters of Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.