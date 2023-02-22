On Valentine’s Day, Warrenton and Fauquier had their own Valentine’s Day Massacre. Unlike Chicago in 1929, we didn’t have dead bodies after a gang shoot-out. But I and the other members of Protect Fauquier feel like there was a massacre of democracy and public trust in government. The evidence of this is overwhelming:
Closed-door meetings by town government with Amazon in 2021-2022;
Non-disclosure agreements with Amazon, to keep information from the public;
Redactions and withholding of documents sought under FOIA;
FOIA evidence of Amazon efforts to influence the 2021 zoning amendment – but a complete lack of disclosure of any documents showing the substantive shaping of the amendment;
Town council’s refusal to post Amazon’s ongoing application materials on a public website when received, available for all to review, despite repeated requests from Protect Fauquier representatives;
The town manager announcing her July 2022 resignation to be with family, but instead going to work weeks later for Amazon – and town stonewalling of requests for an investigation;
An incomplete and misleading Amazon application, as thoroughly exposed by the town’s own planning commission;
Jay Heroux and the Mayor (Carter Nevill) casting aside citizen concerns about Heroux’s conflict of interest, in my opinion violating the Town Code of Ethics, based on his employer’s partnership with Amazon;
Amazon noise analyses that are hotly disputed, a noise condition that requires merely a once-a-year noise test, and powerful evidence of lack of enforceability against Amazon – collectively subjecting residents of nearby neighborhoods to the risk of debilitating noise and loss of property value;
Evidence that while citizens were pouring their hearts out on Feb. 14, council member Heather Sutphin was at home perusing Facebook during the hearing, was slow to respond when called on by the mayor, and several times required clarification of the issue under discussion; and
Most damning of all, the refusal by the majority of the town council to allow other elected members of the town council to see withheld FOIA emails prior to the vote on Feb. 14.
Individually, these acts raise serious questions about the state of democracy in our small town. Collectively, they make a mockery of the principles of democracy most of us hold dear. We are grateful to the three members of the town council who fought for us: Bill Semple, Paul Mooney and David McGuire. We deeply appreciate their righteous opposition to the very end. We owe them our eternal respect.But this is not over. It is too important. As the crowd chanted at Warrenton’s Valentine’s Day Massacre, Feb. 14, “We will not forget.” We must not forget. We must not allow this kind of behavior to stand. Stay tuned; stay involved.
Cynthia J. Burbank
Secretary of Protect Fauquier
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.