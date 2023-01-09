A Warrenton Town Council vote on the Amazon data center application would be premature—the required noise study hasn’t been completed, and noise is a significant issue. (Editor’s note: The town council will hold a work session and a public hearing on the application Tuesday, Jan. 10. The council could vote on the application after the public hearing.) You cannot rely on Amazon to adhere to its proposed noise conditions without detrimentally impacting residents, because now Amazon proposes to do noise impact studies after the data center is built, as servers populate the building, without a deadline for compliance.
They’ve proposed building first, requiring the town to enforce its noise ordinance by withdrawing the occupancy permit as noise impacts residents. However, the visual impact of the data center cannot be withdrawn, decreased or “unpopulated.”
All of Amazon’s changes over the course of this process not only belie that the application was ever materially complete to be considered but also have undermined Amazon’s credibility, while wasting our time analyzing half-baked proposals and factoids.
Moreover, Amazon has never demonstrated how this data center is consistent with the recently passed Plan Warrenton 2040 — because it can’t. The only mention in the plan of data centers states that they are not appropriate for light industrial zoned areas (see page 70) due to their voracious appetites for public utilities.
Planning staff has also asked Amazon to consider green infrastructure and LEED standards, as encouraged in the plan, but the draft conditions for approval do not address these standards.
Town documents demonstrate that discussions about data centers were ongoing during the drafting of Plan Warrenton, so why didn’t the plan provide for them? Instead, just a day after the town council approved the plan, a text amendment was introduced and passed within four months that would allow a huge, closed data center on a site that the plan called for becoming a community friendly mixed-use area. This data center proposal is totally contrary to the plan for Warrenton’s New Town Character District.
Neither Leesburg nor Manassas have allowed data centers smack dab in the middle of those historic communities, and for good reason — data centers are unfriendly, noisy, locked eyesores that use enormous amounts of electricity while increasing air pollution, according to the nonprofit Loudoun Climate Change Resolution. I believe that this would be the first of several data centers in Warrenton, irrevocably destroying its character.
Community development should be a win-win. Due process requires that Warrenton’s Comprehensive Plan and ordinances be addressed and that only a complete application be voted upon. Even if the federal government were the client, due process requires that our rules and residents’ concerns be addressed.
If the town is so desperate for more revenues, then negotiate with the county for a portion of revenues from data centers in the county.
Amazon should also meet with representatives of the county, town and residents to find a more appropriate location for any truly necessary data center. Take the time to get this right.
Finally, Amazon should donate the Blackwell Road site to the town for a park, in exchange for tax deductions and perhaps even naming rights — “Amazon Park” could go a long way to heal the civic wounds and distrust that this application has generated. That would be a win-win.
Save Warrenton and pass on this application or deny it.
Florence Keenan
Marshall
(1) comment
Big YES to each of your points! In TOTAL agreement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.