I received a flyer from the Republican Party of Virginia last week, authorized by [Del.] Michael Webert. On one side was a theater marquee with the headline “Liberal Laura starring Laura Galante;” on the other side were the following issues with “No” under Webert’s name and “Yes” under Galante “and her Liberal Team:” Massive Tax Increases, Higher Electric Bills, Liberal Supreme Court Judges, Destroying Gun Rights and Food Stamps for Drug Dealers.
Webert and the Republican Party must be pretty worried about the election for them to stoop to printing these ludicrous lies about Laura Galante. These aspersions have no basis in reality and are an insult to voters in the district, whom Webert and the Republican Party must feel are not intelligent enough to decide based on the actual positions each candidate has taken. Apparently, he doesn’t have any positive attributes to point out that would make him more attractive to the electorate, so he fabricates.
He did this with another flyer that had a photo of Galante juxtaposed with a number of national Democratic figures who have nothing to do with her or her positions on issues.
Laura Galante is an intelligent candidate with thoughtful, reasonable positions on the issues and who will work for the benefit of all citizens of the commonwealth. Webert is a fearmonger who plays on stale party clichés and who votes the party line without any independent thought process.
If that’s what appeals to you, he’s the one.
If you want someone who has a positive outlook and will actually think through an issue and come up with the most beneficial solution, vote Laura Galante.
Why reward the immature prevarications by voting for someone who feels he has to go there to win? Let’s raise the bar on political dialog and get back to discourse based in reality.
Michael Morency
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.