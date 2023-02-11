To their credit, the Warrenton Town Council elected officials did go the extra mile to hold several public hearings to give many concerned citizens a chance to voice their opposition to the proposed location of an Amazon data center. More than enough information and experts’ advice have been heard to support the very loud and clear public pleas to deny the special use permit application for the Amazon data center to be located in a densely populated area within the town limits.
This is not the first time that there has been a threat to destroy the high quality of life enjoyed by local residents. It did not happen by accident that business interests such as Disney did not build a theme park nearby. Wonderful people worked tirelessly to say “no” to the project and won the battle to protect the future of Fauquier County, known as the crown jewel of the Piedmont.
There is an urgent need to send a message that this incompatible use of land is unacceptable. Much depends on the decision of the town council. It could set a precedent that will have a profound widespread impact on the future guidelines and regulations where there is the potential for more data centers. The Warrenton Town Council members, in all good conscience, must deny the application for a special use permit.
