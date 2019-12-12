Since our nation was born, we have been blessed by the contributions and gifts of female and male citizens and friends.
Thus, it is fitting that they be recognized in some manner. One way that we can do this is to make the Equal Rights Amendment the 28th amendment to our Constitution.
Now is the time.
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.