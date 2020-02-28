I enjoyed reading the article in the Health and Wellness section of the Feb. 19 edition of the Times. And while the box listing “Help for Veterans” clearly stated that it was not a comprehensive list of organizations, I was disappointed to see that the Veterans of Foreign Wars was not among those listed.
The VFW, for more than a century, has led the way in obtaining benefits for America’s military personnel and their families. In fiscal year 2019 alone, the VFW was instrumental in recouping over $9 billion in VA disability and compensation benefits, including $1.6 billion in new benefits. In Virginia, the VFW’s accredited service officers were responsible for $310 million in new benefits for Virginia’s veterans.
Through its Unmet Needs Program, the VFW can provide grants to eligible service members and their families facing a hardship due to deployment or military service.
In Warrenton, Post 9835 sponsored four well-attended veterans benefits briefings and claims assistance sessions in 2019 and another was held this past January. One of the department’s accredited service officers briefed attendees on the benefits available and assisted more than a score of veterans and family members in initiating paperwork to obtain needed and authorized benefits.
Another such assistance session is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 18 at the PATH foundation. Inquiries can be sent to me at cdrpost9835@vfwva.org; I will put someone in touch with the veteran. The Department’s Service Officers can be reached by phone at 804-452-1437 (Hopewell); 703-670-4124, ext. 6, (Dale City) and 540-886-8112 (Staunton).
If a veteran feels they have a temporary requirement that might be fulfilled by the Unmet Needs program, an email to us at cdrpost9835@vfwva.org can get the ball rolling.
Jeff Dombroff
Commander, VFW Post 9835
