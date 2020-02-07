When I was in the Army, lifesaving procedures were an essential part of training. Placing tourniquets, bandaging wounds, and calling for medevac helicopters routinely cycled through our unit training calendars. But as I transitioned out of active duty, I was unprepared to deal with one of the largest threats to veterans: suicide by firearm.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, suicide claimed the lives of over 6,000
veterans every year from 2008 to 2017, and in 2017, veterans were 1.5 times more likely than their civilian counterparts to end their life. A variety of factors are responsible for these deaths, including isolation, substance abuse and mental health disorders. But another factor crucial in ending the lives of these veterans is the method they choose to kill themselves: an easily accessible firearm.
Malcolm Gladwell’s latest book, “Talking With Strangers,” refutes a long-held myth
regarding suicide. For years, people believed that individuals with suicidal ideations would end their lives regardless of the methods available. But Gladwell disputes this notion and uses suicides in the UK as an example. Without access to an easy form of suicide, a large percentage of Britons overcame their problems and went on to live full lives.
In the United States, firearms are ubiquitous and easy to access. These factors give
veterans an easy method through which to end their own lives. While continued outreach, mental health research and treatment remain an important aspect of suicide prevention, it is time to focus on the methods used by veterans to end their lives. When considering how to reduce veteran suicides, options such as red flag laws, background checks and interviews with a mental health professional should all be given just and fair consideration.
Kevin Johnston
Woodbridge
This letter was submitted in recognition of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Feb. 1 to 8. The author served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 2011 to 2015 and survived the Fort Hood shooting of 2014.
(1) comment
First, a disclaimer. I’m not a psychiatrist, psychologist or sociologist that works with or studies victims of suicide (but neither is Gladwell – he’s a journalist who relies on the works of others that he selects).
However, I do believe I have some relevant experience. Both my childhood best friend and my older brother committed suicide – only one used a gun (on his third attempt!). But that’s not meant to be a contradictory point because after all, you can’t derive much of a conclusion from a population of two. They were both deeply disturbed individuals and their known reasons for committing suicide were vastly different. But what they both had in common was a growing, chronic drug abuse problem – right up to the point of suicide – to say they had addictive personalities would be an understatement.
I’m a scientist and engineer, so I also know, as the scars on my back show, that fundamentally, correlation doesn’t imply causation. I have my doubts that access to guns is the primary factor because it just fits too neatly with the left’s narrative – not saying it is or isn’t – just that I have my doubts. Nothing I’ve read so far has confirmed that access to guns is or is not a factor and if it is, I believe it is a minor factor.
Suicide is a very complicated matter. It has been with humankind from the beginning and well before guns were even around (before most weapons were, for that matter) and so I feel it is too simplistic to try and corelate one factor with an increase in suicide. Indeed, I believe we should look at a few other major factors: the growing ease of access to formerly illegal psychoactive drugs in this country; the turning of a blind eye to the growing use of drugs that remain illegal; along with the growing use and abuse of social media. As with guns, the citizens of the UK do not enjoy the same ease of access to drugs as the citizens of the US now have. My guess is that there are plenty of other factors.
Until I see a comprehensive analysis that includes all relevant factors, I’ll remain a skeptic.
