My hat is off to all the people in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District who made it possible for me to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Germanna Community College in Culpeper Friday morning last week. I was amazed at the ease with which it happened to me and hundreds of other people that day.
On arrival, I was told to stay in my car until seven minutes before I was scheduled to appear. At the appointed time, I joined, with trepidation, a long line that stretched a daunting distance around a corner of the building where, one by one, we were quickly signed in and directed to another person inside the building who pointed us to a nurse with a needle. She, after a painless injection, directed me to a chair, a suitably safe distance from all the other chairs where I was to wait about five minutes before leaving for home. I do not see how my experience could have been improved and I am very grateful to all the people who made it happen.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.