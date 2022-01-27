LETTER: Unvaccinated may have been misinformed by social media

Full marks to the Fauquier Times for publishing Dr. Richard Swift’s appeal for Covid vaccination (“Straight talk about how we can help one another get through the pandemic,” Jan. 5) and Mr. Charlie Fitzgerald’s rebuttal (“COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician are open to debate,” Jan. 19). Mr. Fitzgerald’s letter provides valuable insights into the thought process of the deliberately unvaccinated and their reliance upon social media misinformation.
Dr. Swift’s appeal for COVID vaccination is based on hard experience and scientific fact. Many of those opposed to vaccination seem to have been misled by propaganda spread on social media, propaganda designed to undermine confidence in COVID prevention methods and our government institutions.
We all make decisions based on our perceptions. The printed media has a code requiring accuracy and balanced reporting, a code which generally is followed by responsible publications. The act of reading balanced reports tends to inspire thought while sound bites and misleading headlines stimulate an emotional response. Further, newspapers can be held legally responsible for the reports they print.
Not so for social media. They claim to be “platforms” for popular use, not media, and therefore are not subject to the same laws as print media. Worse, social media platforms are programmed to encourage emotional responses as that generates more followers and thus more advertising revenue for the platform. Emotional responses are not based upon verifiable fact, and they all too often stimulate anger from manufactured or deliberately twisted statements presented as “fact.” This, as it is designed to do, can generate grossly false perceptions which can sway personal decisions to the detriment of society.
A fact is a statement that can be verified independently. The facts quoted by Dr. Swift in his Jan. 5 letter are verifiable. Mr. Fitzgerald obviously passionately believes in his statements, but can they be so verified? How many of his statements were taken out of context by their social media authors just to stimulate concern in their readers?
This is a free country, so people do have the right to decide whether or not to be vaccinated, but the unvaccinated do not have a right to endanger others. They should mask up and maintain a social distance or isolate themselves to the greatest possible extent. Those who feel the government should not have the power to make decisions regarding their bodies presumably also believe in a women’s right to an abortion or am I being too logical in this age of social media?
The arguments opposing vaccination, masks and social distancing defy common sense. If the vaccine is dangerous, why are 90% of the COVID cases overloading our hospitals unvaccinated?
If “big pharma” corrupts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, does that mean all government-approved drugs should be avoided?
Mr. Fitzgerald clearly believes that 20,000 people have been killed by all types of vaccination; how does that compare with nearly 900,000 Covid deaths to date, largely from the unvaccinated?
To me the evidence is compelling; I have been vaccinated, boosted, wear a mask and social distance. I am proud that all members of our family are the same. A daughter- in- law kindly does our shopping. We do not expect our protection to be foolproof; no procedure is, but we do take sensible precautions to minimize the risk to ourselves and others.
So, three cheers for Dr. Swift, and let’s hope Mr. Fitzgerald will look at more than social media.
—Leo Schefer
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.