Here’s a quote that is recognizable to all: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” This unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service, which dates from 1914, encapsulates the agency’s actual mission statement (as codified in Section 101(a) of Title 39 of the U.S. Code) – “The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”
Given that background, what in the world is happening to the USPS as we know it today? Apparently, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is unfamiliar with the above information. The latest headlines surrounding the USPS – lack of needed additional funding, delivery slowdowns, no overtime authorized, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, etc. must have Benjamin Franklin (the first postmaster general – July 1775) spinning in his grave!
For the current administration to allow one of the oldest and (in my opinion) most efficient U.S. government agencies to become a political ping-pong ball is wrong on every front. Every American uses the post office and relies on the services it provides day in and day out; something we all take for granted. If you’ve ever used postal services abroad, you would know that the USPS is more affordable and accessible than in most other countries. The idea of not having this agency’s services which we all are accustomed to unimaginable. That said, Trump ally and fundraiser, DeJoy, who has no experience with USPS operation, appears to be leading us down that path.
I sincerely hope that people will see what a real problem it is not having the USPS operate as we expect it to and demand that USPS receive the necessary funding to operate during this unprecedented time.
Kristen King
Warrenton
