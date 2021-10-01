LETTER: Tulip poplar comes down after 234 years; what has she seen?

It is with deep regret we had to say goodbye to the oldest resident of Buckland Oaks. She was a beautiful and mighty Liriodendron tulipifera, commonly referred to as a tulip poplar. She was not as tall as she used to be, since her main stem fell many, many years before Buckland Oaks ever existed. Regardless, she stood more than 70 feet high and had a spread of more than 60 feet. The circumference of her trunk was 204 inches (17 feet). Her estimated age is 234 years old.
A quick calculation gives her birth year as early as 1787. Our country was officially founded in 1776. The Town of Warrenton grew from a settlement that sprawled from the crossroads of Falmouth-Winchester and Alexandria-Culpeper roads, where a trading post called the Red Store was located. Part of that road, Old Alexandria Turnpike, is just around the corner from Buckland Oaks. The first Fauquier courthouse was built in 1764. The seventh courthouse stands today with a bell added in 1815, just after the Town of Warrenton was incorporated on Jan. 5, 1810.
Maybe Richard Henry Lee and John Marshall strolled by on their horses and admired the tulip poplar’s beauty. Perhaps Thomas Lee, who owned 4,200 acres in Fauquier County and who was part of the powerful Lee family of Virginia, saw her in the distance as he traveled down the road. His son, Richard Henry Lee, who signed the Declaration of Independence, donated part of this land to establish Warrenton.
One other notable resident of the time, Presley Neville O’Bannon, known as the “Hero of Derne,” was born in Fauquier County in 1776. In 1805, he was a U.S. Marine and answered the call of General William Eaton for 100 Marines to take the fight to Derne, the inland stronghold of the enemy and chief fortress at Tripoli. O’Bannon, in turn, recruited seven Marines to rescue U.S. prisoners at Derne in eastern Libya.
The Mameluke sword worn by U.S. Marine Corps officers commemorates this heroic event; in appreciation for services rendered on “the shores of Tripoli” is forever commemorated in the second line of the Marines’ Hymn. Its namesake, O’Bannon Road, is also close to Buckland Oaks.
As time marched on into 1861, this tulip poplar heard and felt the battles of the Thoroughfare Gap and Second Manassas, in and around our Broad Run Post Office. Before the Thoroughfare battle, the Confederate soldiers, in an effort to keep the Union soldiers from exploiting Chapman’s Mill (affectionately known as Beverly’s Mill) burned the mill. The tree may have witnessed the bellowing smoke rise over the hills. At the same time, she may have harbored soldiers on both sides, who either camped beneath her canopy or climbed her limbs to gleam the valley to the left and the right. She also may have witnessed the second bellowing plumes of smoke in 1998 when arson claimed the historic mill.
President Teddy Roosevelt, on a wager in 1907, rode his horse from Washington D.C. to the Warren Green Hotel and back, to set a standard for the U.S. Army. From those days, to the periodic circling of the International Space Station today, the tree has survived.
From the meager beginnings of our country to the marvels of modern innovations and technology, she has stood with dignity and grace as a silent sentinel, recording history in the rings of her tree. We were blessed to be her caretakers for over 25 years. We are going to miss the fluttering whisper of the leaves as the wind waved her branches through the breezy, lazy days and those of remnants of hurricanes. We hope and pray her legacy continues with the many Tulip Poplar trees that dot our Buckland Oaks community and surrounding area.
Rest in Peace, Tulip.
Cheryl Koren
Broad Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.