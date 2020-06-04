People have different interpretations of what is and is not acceptable behavior right now, and at what pace our towns and economy should reopen. As I go to Giant, or Food Lion, I see Plexiglas screens and most patrons wearing masks. At other locations, I’ve watched as some ignore social distancing requirements, others don’t wear masks, and everyone has different interpretations of what are essential services and purchases. Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that all Virginians will be required to wear masks while inside public spaces helps clarify at least one of those requirements.
For businesses that are open, or businesses reopening, I think most do or will generally endorse social distancing practices and follow the governor’s guidance. Having said that, how do you practice social distancing during a haircut? Is a mask enough? At church, if parishioners sit in separate pews and wear masks, does that get the job done? What about restaurants offering outdoor dining, with spaced tables? Is risk sufficiently reduced? Who is right and who is wrong?
This started me thinking about the Bible and verse John 8:7. You may not remember the story, but I bet you remember the moral of the story: “… Jesus said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her.”
Dr. Asaf Bitton, a primary-care physician and public-health researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, had some good advice: “There’s been a false dichotomy between people in the business-reopening camp and people in the health camp. As if either side doesn’t want the other.
“What I have told my friends in the business communities is that you need trust in order to reopen your economy. And just because you reopen your business doesn’t mean that it’s there. You can’t declare trust by fiat. You have to build it. People have to have the sense that going to your place of business, resuming their daily life, will not entail an undue, overwhelming risk for them or their families.”
I don’t pretend to have the answers, but I am going to have some empathy for my fellow citizens as they too wrestle with these questions. For everyone, maybe we can all show a little empathy and understanding right now, as we rebuild the trust in our community. It’s something to keep in mind over the coming months, as we reopen our country.
Max Hall
Marshall
