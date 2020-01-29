In the current political crisis, many are standing up to defend the Constitution with facts, while still others are standing up to defend the president with obfuscation. Simply put: some quote the law … others dodge the law.
The president’s supporters, whether in the House or Senate, offer little or no reasonable argument in defense of what he did. Instead, they engage in histrionics about the process and rail in mock indignation against facts and common sense deductions. Their tactics follow long-held legal advice; when the facts are on your side pound the facts, when the law is on your side pound the law, and when neither is on your side then pound the table. They do not want us to hear the truth through the din.
The simple truth is that the president abused the official powers of his office to extort a foreign country to investigate a domestic political rival for personal gain. Subsequently, knowing the facts of the matter were going to reach Congress, the President took steps to cover up his misdeeds and obstruct Congress from discovering the truth. The preponderance of evidence confirms the president’s intent and actions. What he did is clear. What he did blatantly violates the Constitution.
The president’s allies have been partially successful in diverting us by “pounding the table.” Many citizens tuned out to the political wrangling and no longer have faith in congressional impartiality. They realize that tribal blood-ties will prevail. If any would have said the president did wrong but didn’t believe his misdeeds rose to the level of impeachment, many could have accepted that conclusion.
Now, as the Senate trial begins, we see the majority leader acknowledging his lack of impartiality and intent to skew the trial by fully coordinating the proceedings with the president’s counsel. His objectives are to prevent relevant witness testimony and documentation, secure a predetermined verdict and ensure political cover for his tribe.
It is not difficult to envision our president claiming vindication and continuing his campaign of deception, intimidation and divisiveness. He views these tactics as preferential tools necessary to ensure his self-preservation.
Even given all this, we can take comfort in knowing that many a patriot stood up to warn us of the president’s abuse of power and his obstructive efforts to cover up his misdeeds. And, as a consequence of their courage, many heard the truth. Those who spoke out were not “traitors” or “spies,” and the proceedings were not a “witch hunt,” a “sham” or a “hoax.” Rather, they were a display of patriotism by patriots honoring their oaths in defense of our democracy.
These patriots, who endured and risked so much, challenge us to do the same. Their straight-forward testimonies should inspire us and lead us to conclude that there are decent, honest and caring people in government. They serve as an example for the rest of us to follow.
We must not conclude that there is nothing to be done. This battle in Congress for presidential accountability may be lost, but the war for the preservation of our democracy will continue.
Thomas Jefferson said, “… whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government.” And to that end, we must be willing to tap down the deafening sounds of our tribal drums in order to hear truth’s measured tones. We must not depend upon our tribal medicine men and women. Rather, we must depend upon our own common sense and what we know to be right in our hearts and in our heads.
We must acknowledge that we will not be correct 100% of the time, nor will our way be the only way forward. We must listen objectively to the facts and respectfully to the opinion of others. And then … and only then, draw our own conclusions.
Lastly, we must partake in the civic discourse; send a text, write a letter, engage on twitter, discuss with a neighbor … whatever it takes. For, in the final analysis, it is up to us to bridge the divisions our politics have created. It is up to us to bind up the wounds inflicted and restore the cohesive whole that was once America.
We must save us.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
