As both a Warrenton resident and business owner, I have recently begun to focus on the Amazon application for a massive data center to be located in the town. Not only is the data center problematic from a land use perspective, since it violates the town's comprehensive plan, but the power substation and major transmission lines required to support the operation of the center promise the industrialization of our charming town.
I was glad to see the letter to the editor last week from Steve Wojcik (“Transparency a necessity in data center deliberations,” Aug. 24) that calls into question the process by which the town has proceeded with the proposal from Amazon. As I read freedom of information documents obtained by local civic and environmental groups, it seems that Amazon could have been allowed a critical role in shaping the 2021 zoning amendment that allows the town council to consider data centers in the Town of Warrenton.
Some years back, the county adopted a zoning provision for data centers that was protective of the county and its citizens. It includes a condition that the county will permit a data center only if any new electric lines are buried on the data center parcels.
That provision is likely the reason that Fauquier has been protected from the flood of data centers that are engulfing neighboring counties, though this does not apply to the town.
The conundrum is, does the town council wish to change this gateway to our town with this massive structure and the enormous above ground power lines that will be required to service it.
I believe that there are areas in Remington and Vint Hill that could service such a facility.
Why did the town omit a provision that would have protected town and county citizens from overhead transmission lines on the site of the data center? Nobody seems to know how that came about. Was it left out at the behest of Amazon, in countless meetings with town staff? The public deserves to know the answers.
I thank the Fauquier Times for the July 26 article that shed much-needed light on the process and agree with Mr. Wojcik that "we deserve much better than this."
Thank you for your presence in our community and your attention to citizens' concern.
Christine Fox
Center District
