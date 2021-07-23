LETTER: Traffic stop data suggests the need for further analysis

Last week’s article “Traffic stop data collection increases law enforcement transparency’’ [Fauquier Times, July 14] stated that out of 9,159 traffic stops in the county, 15% involved African Americans. Given that African Americans comprise 7.8 % of Fauquier’s population, the chance of seeing 15% or more African Americans in an unbiased sample of 9,159 is tiny; virtually non-existent. I arrived at this conclusion using standard binomial analysis of Bernoulli trials. My analysis is based solely on the data presented in the article.
That said, there are myriad ways a sample can be biased. It is the duty of law enforcement leadership now to definitively demonstrate that the bias is not due to police misconduct.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
