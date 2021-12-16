LETTER: Traffic solution causes new problem

The new stop sign at U.S. 17 coming out of Marshall has slightly alleviated the dangerous back up on the turning lane for Interstate 66 west.
However, here are the major problems I have observed.
There is no sign to alert the westbound turning lane to proceed through the intersection, causing some to slam on their brakes.
Meanwhile, the traffic coming out of Marshall gets backed up past the McDonald's. This sometimes causes impatient drivers to bolt through the stop sign.
Most of these problems would be solved by traffic lights. This solution has been long overdue for the entire on and off ramp system in Marshall.
Dan Kutruff
Delaplane
