We are residents of the Oak Springs neighborhood in Warrenton. We have been carefully following the Amazon data center proposal for Blackwell Road, which is close to several residential neighborhoods.
Noise – which could be incessant, 24/7, at high levels — is our greatest concern. John Lyver, a retired NASA scientist, has said Amazon's noise studies are wrong. Lyver has done his own noise estimates, concluding that Amazon will exceed Warrenton's noise ordinance at virtually every point on the perimeter of the site, at virtually all noise frequencies and by substantial amounts (10 decibels or more at many points). He has sent this information to the town council and has spoken about it at the town council public hearing Jan. 10.
Despite this, the town council may be headed toward approving the Amazon SUP (a) without a valid, verifiable noise study demonstrating compliance; and (b) with noise conditions that may be unenforceable.
Even more disturbing, the suggested conditions for the SUP would hand over to Amazon the responsibility for conducting noise tests once the data center is operational. This is unacceptable. This is a classic case of the fox guarding the hen house. We do not trust the Amazon fox, nor should the town council.
If Amazon is allowed to do future noise measurements, Amazon will be able to "game" the noise measurements to misleadingly pretend they are compliant. As the suggested SUP conditions stand now, Amazon will be allowed to carry out noise measurements when, where and how they choose. They could choose to do it when the generators are not running. They can do it when they have powered down the air conditioning operations, or when the weather is at its coolest or at locations that give unrepresentative results.
If our town council, and especially our Ward 1 representative Heather Sutphin, truly wants to protect the residents of Oak Springs, as well as the Highlands, North Rock, and Copper Mill, they must not leave this giant loophole for Amazon to exploit.
At the very least, we ask the town council to lock into the SUP a requirement for a continuous noise measurement system, located on poles around the perimeter of the site, which transmits real-time noise information to a public website for all to see. Such a system is commercially available, at less than $10,000/year. Amazon should pay for it. Among other things, it would save the Warrenton Police Department from constantly responding to resident complaints about noise violations. Our police have better things to do.
Amazon attorney John Foote has repeatedly stated that “Amazon will comply with the Warrenton noise ordinance.” Full stop. No equivocation. If so, he and Amazon should have no qualms about an SUP that requires a continuous third-party noise system, coupled with effective enforcement provisions. If Amazon balks, we will know their assurances are not trustworthy.
Better yet, we ask the town council to deny the Amazon SUP because, in our opinion, it will forever alter this small town that we love and will leave it open to many more data centers to come.
—Luke Marrazzo and Barbara Amster, Warrenton
