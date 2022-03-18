I have just read the article in the Fauquier Times (“Oxygen therapy business sues dialysis center over alleged mold problem,” March 9) and suggest that, as reported, it would appear that the town of Warrenton is abdicating its responsibilities to maintain local health and safety.
Notwithstanding that there are conflicting technical reports in the dispute, each of the reports speaks of mold being present, so the report purchased by the dialysis center should not stymie the town’s own analysis of whether there is a present danger to the community.
Mold is a dangerous, potentially life-threatening substance. It is very hard to believe that town staff is prepared to wait months for a first court hearing and for a third party's determination whether or not this potentially serious safety hazard should be abated immediately.
Patients coming for dialysis assume that those visits prolong -- not shorten -- their lives; a few days of rescheduling patients at the center so as to remediate the mold condition will assure that this assumption is correct.
With the oxygen center potentially offering Warrenton so much -- including the opportunity to host what may well become a national leader in this innovative therapy -- now is hardly the time to be timid in safeguarding public health when faced with conditions that ought to be setting off alarm bells in town hall in any case.
Yakir M. Lubowsky
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.