Earth is being moved west of Warrenton. The water in Towser’s Branch where it flows into the Warrenton reservoir is a dark reddish brown. Towser’s Branch rises on View Tree Mountain on the edge of Warrenton and is one of the three streams that feed the town’s reservoir.
Cedar Run, the major stream, rises on Wild Cat Mountain and flows close to and downstream of 150 septic tanks on half-acre lots a short distance above the reservoir. A tributary of Cedar Run flows alongside U.S. 17 for a considerable distance and would be vulnerable to toxic spills.
Warrenton’s watershed is hemmed in and limited by the nearby mountains that surround the town to the northwest. The mud that we see in Towser’s Branch is evidence of the vulnerability of the town’s water supply and is one of the reasons I question the wisdom of artificially stimulating Warrenton’s population.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
