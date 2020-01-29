And so, this is how far we have fallen: We have a president who willingly admits that he used the power of his office to withhold congressionally appropriated funds to a foreign country -- funds vital to that country’s defense against an encroaching enemy. The pressure was brought to bear for the president’s own purposes – to force that country to investigate (and, hopefully, damage the reputation of) a political rival. We have a Senate majority who willingly turns away from the truth to exonerate this president, in a blatant example of party over country and over their sworn oath to uphold our nation’s Constitution.
I ask you this: If this were Hillary Clinton and this were a Democratic Senate majority, how would you feel? Would you be outraged? Would you scream “foul?” Would you demand justice? If you answer “yes” to these questions, then ask yourself why you aren’t outraged right now.
I submit to you that the president and the party in question aren’t the only problem we have. We have descended into a society so cynical, so desensitized to impropriety, that we no longer care about truth, honor, and an impartial review of actual (not “alternative”) facts. Instead, we like to be entertained -- we think that a government run like a massive version of reality TV is a good thing, and we applaud obstruction and bullying.
So, I have moved on from angry to demoralized. I can only pray that somehow goodness, integrity and light will prevail and deliver us all from this ominous time.
Kathryn Kadilak
The Plains
(1) comment
You are in serious need of a tissue. I wish I could help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.