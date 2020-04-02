Possible sources of income for our government to battle the economic struggle from the efforts of the corona virus:
1. Take 5% from all Social Security checks for a minimum of three months.
2. Take 10% from checks of all high-level federal, state and local government employees. Including the House and Congress. Active and retired.
3. Ask for donations from all wealthy sports and entertainment figures, active and retired. Donors names and amounts to be posted.
4. Ask for donations from all wealthy Americans. Especially millionaire and billionaires. Names and amounts to be posted.
It is time for all Americans who are able to step up and help fellow Americans in this critical time. These amounts could be enormous and in the long run help all of us greatly.
Richard Canney
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.