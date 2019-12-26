On Feb. 13, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a public hearing on the Sanctuary at Barrel Oak project, which is located just west of Marshall. As a co-founder of the Fauquier Countryside Preservation Group, formed to oppose this project, I’d like to emphasize several of the many reasons this project should be rejected at the board’s upcoming meeting.
The county’s citizens have spoken out against the project since this commercial hotel, restaurant and event center was first proposed. At a community meeting organized by the applicant in June and attended by 90 people, more than 90 percent said they were against the project. At the Planning Commission public hearing in October, 22 of the 24 speakers spoke against the project. And of the 82 emails and letters received by the county through mid-November, 78 were opposed.
Contrary to the opinion of the applicant that this opposition is part of an organized effort by various preservation/environmental groups, the vast majority of those who have spoken out against the project were expressing their personal concerns, and many were nearby residents.
The project flies in the face of the county’s comprehensive plan and its approval could lead to similar commercial businesses in rural areas throughout the county. The county’s recently approved Rural Lands Plan states that commercial uses should not be allowed in rural areas, and tourism-related facilities should not detract from the rural qualities where they are located. This project most certainly would.
The proposed project represents real risks to public health and safety. It would be located on Grove Lane, which has experienced 14 accidents over the last three years with multiple fatalities, injuries, and four alcohol-related accidents according to the state of Virginia’s accident data base.
The project could also threaten the availability of water for existing homes and farms. A highly regarded water engineering firm, Emery and Garrett, has calculated water usage between 21,000 and possibly more than 35,000 gallons per day. This is two to three times what the applicant has estimated.
FCPG encourages the board of supervisors to reject this project on behalf of the many citizens who oppose it, and because it is inconsistent with the comprehensive plan and poses public health and safety risks.
Kevin Ramundo
Upperville
