The following letter is satire.
My dear American comrades,
We are informed that you are upset by the thousands of American lives that have been needlessly lost due to COVID-19. We understand your outrage but would ask that you understand the position of The People’s Republic of China.
We would first like to state that launching a global pandemic was never our intent. Its release was an accident and not the result of military calculation. Yes, it is true that our state labs are studying plague viruses; but we only seek to be prudent in an adversarial world. We must be prepared in case the next world conflict is fought on biological battlefields.
And yet you may ask, “Why didn’t you inform the international community of a potentially lethal biological threat?” Well, quite simply, it was not in our interest to do so. And besides, we merely did what your president would have done; we put our country first regardless of the consequence to others. Admittedly, not informing an unsuspecting world population was morally reprehensible, but moral consequence does not guide our actions.
We, like the U.S., were not fully prepared to deal with COVID-19 and needed to cover up its spread to avoid panic and gain time to devise a response. But, unlike the U.S., once the potential of the treat was realized, we acted quickly and decisively on a national scale.
We imposed strict civil discipline and implemented a local/global misinformation campaign. Controlling the populace eventually enabled us to control the spread of the virus. Controlling the messaging gained us the time to amass the necessary resources from domestic and international markets. Additionally, we needed time to complete many international objectives while positioning ourselves to best absorb the likely fallout. We were successful in this course; you took a different path and were not.
Consequently, The People’s Republic of China has weathered the first wave of COVID-19. As of the date of this letter, China has recorded 85,000 cases with only 4,600 deaths as compared with 6.8 million cases in the U.S. and 200,000 deaths. Also of note, China represents 18% of the world population but less than 1% of COVID-19 deaths, while the U.S. has only 4% of the world population but accounts for 22% of global deaths. Those numbers speak for themselves.
It is a pity that your president delayed acting with a sense of urgency even though all the early warning signs were evident. He ignored the science, issued partial travel bans, and failed to mobilize a unified national response. Instead, he politicized a national emergency and continually downplayed the peril all the while knowing the severity of the threat. We do not fully understand this strategy but suspect that it has something to do with your upcoming elections. We do, however, understand that power is everything.
And finally, we note your president would like to assign sole blame for the global pandemic directly to us by calling it the China Virus. Let us assure you this added recognition is not necessary. If, however, you still desire to rename Covid-19, then we humbly suggest it far more appropriate to relabel it the Trump Virus … after all, the U.S. leads the world in the number of cases and deaths.
Again, we regret our part as the origin of the contagion. We hope this letter helps assuage the anger you must feel toward us. We also hope that you will come to realize that you must assume some responsibility for not insisting upon the truth and demanding more substantive action from your government. If you had done so, it could have resulted in less severe outcomes … certainly for the victims and their families.
Thank you for your understanding.
Sincerely,
Xi Jinping
State Chairperson
The People’s Republic of China
PS: As dictated to Don Bachmann, Marshall
