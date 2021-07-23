LETTER: To learn from history, the history must be true to the facts

Tim Barr was correct in stating we need to learn from history in his letter published July 14 [Fauquier Times, “Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead]. The one problem with his letter is that it does not use accurate historical references.
The country was founded in 1776 and is only 245 years old. The author of the 1619 Project [Nikole Hannah-Jones] stated in July 2020 that it was not an historically accurate document (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/1619-project-founder-claims-her-project-is-simply-an-origin-story-not-history).
Nikole Hannah-Jones acknowledged she was not a historian, but wrote an opinion piece to "challenge the national narrative" (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-1619-project-is-a-fraud).
Historian Mark David Hall in his article “Slavery in the American Founding,” published in the March 2021 “Chronicles Magazine,” points out numerous inaccuracies in Nikole Hannah-Jones’ work. The 1619 project has generated a great deal of conversation, but we need to do our own fact-checking before getting carried away.
It is important to understand that the legislators in eight of the original 13 colonies outlawed slavery within 30 years of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: Vermont (1777), Massachusetts (1780), Pennsylvania (1780), New Hampshire (1783), Rhode Island (1784), Connecticut (1784), New York (1799), New Jersey (1804). And while this is not a nationwide declaration living up to the words of the Declaration of Independence, they were early steps in fulfilling the promise of the only nation ever founded on the concept that "all men are created equal," and that "Governments" ... derive "their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Abolitionists, seeking to end slavery, worked tirelessly toward the elimination of slavery throughout the nation. The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 prohibited slavey in new territories and subsequent states in the area west of Pennsylvania, which would become the states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
At the time of the Constitutional Convention in 1788, every state except North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia had outlawed the importation of slaves, six states had outlawed slavery and slavery was prohibited in the most likely region for additional states to be developed.
These events fully dispel the notion that perpetuating slavery in any way was a motive of those who led the American Revolution. This was addressed by the work of a researcher who counseled Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times that this was not true, but was ignored, apparently for journalistic value. (https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/03/06/1619-project-new-york-times-mistake-122248)
The fact is that people of all colors, ethnicity, religion and race have expended great effort to fulfill our founding promises. Understanding this, there is no way someone who understands our history could call all people of any color, ethnicity, religion, or race, racists or supremacists.
Please fact check those who wish to divide us before repeating their claims.
Charles Medvitz
New Baltimore
