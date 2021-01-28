Faced with the emotional roller coaster of a house fire, you have to sit still and evaluate your life and the things that you hold as important or a priority.

It is with a full and grateful heart that I would like to thank those of my Fauquier and surrounding counties and beyond for the love and support you have shown my family and myself. It is amazing and overwhelming the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to us. Without you and God this situation would have been unbearable.

Although it seems as if progress has stopped, while we are waiting for things that are out of our control, we are weighing our options and making multiple plans. With that being said, from the Cropp family to each and every one who has helped in any way (a card, phone call, gift card, donation of clothing or monetary fund, sifting through things received or the storing of things received) we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. May the blessings from above be showered down on you as you have showered blessings on us.

The Cropp family

Willie, Doretha and Marcquis

Warrenton