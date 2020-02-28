I am thankful to read that we have a local pastor who is not afraid or ashamed to speak the truth even in an opening prayer at the House of Delegates in Richmond. Even though I do not know Pastor Grant [The Rev. Robert M. Grant Jr. of The Father’s Way Church in Warrenton],
he is doing exactly what he is called to do by Almighty God -- preach the truth.
Over the past years the Word of God has been deemed to be out of date and not relevant for this day. I am sure Pastor Grant has peace and comfort in knowing that he has represented his Lord and Savior by telling others the truth. Those who are offended by his opening prayer should take some quiet time and study the holy Bible.
Betty Branyon
Marshall
