I had a good neighbor and friend who helped me out of more than one tight spot. I had tried to return those favors, but I had fallen short. To his credit, he never kept a score card; and, I knew, if I needed his help again, he would be there for me. Such is friendship.
Not too long ago, however, I felt our friendship was imperiled.
We both considered ourselves to be conservatives; but, I leaned towards the progressive, while he was more inflexible … entrenched on the far right. This was attested to by the red baseball cap he would proudly put on whenever he saw me coming. I didn’t really mind the taunting red cap, but I did miss the one he wore when we rode motorcycles together … the beat up one with the Harley emblem on it. He was always the rebel, and, like his cap, a bit worn and defiant.
We still shared conservative values and agreed on core issues, but over time we began to drift apart on the more controversial ones. That we disagreed didn’t seem unusual, but what did seem unusual was our growing inability to calmly discuss our differences. It seemed that as the national political temperature rose, our exchanges heated up as well. Our usual tempered discourse that would include, “Now I respect your right to say that, but …” was replaced with, “That was a stupid thing to say,” or “I remember when you used to be a patriot.”
As we became less civil toward each other, I feared my friend was acquiring the personality traits of his political god; he, no doubt, feared I was worshipping at the altar of left-wing socialists. Ultimately, he became an extreme partisan totally committed to the party line, while I didn’t care for party … any party.
The political storm had engulfed us, and we were unable to weather it. Subsequently, we distanced ourselves and ceased discussing any pressing issue of substance. These issues also included personal ones … even medical issues that we both were confronted with. We became unable to express our thoughts and feelings in the human context … our fears and anxieties. We had lost the social bond of trust and shared humanity that had made us friends. And, as a result, we both became the lesser … we became acquaintances.
When I was undergoing cancer therapy, my mind wandered a bit. I imagined us renewing our friendship in a returning world of normalcy. But, after recovering, I gave up my imaginings and just accepted things as they appeared to be. Our estrangement remained unchanged, he eventually moved away, and we only spoke at rare social gatherings.
Not too long ago, I heard from a neighbor that my friend had died. I felt diminished by the loss. John Donne in “For Whom the Bell Tolls” had it right; the bell had tolled for me as well.
Too late, I realized that the friendship that bound us together was far more important than our political differences. I realized it had made each of us more human and mutually enhanced the quality of our lives. And lastly, I realized that only a fool loses a good friend due to the animus of the times.
I miss my friend; and sometimes I wonder if he ever missed me.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
