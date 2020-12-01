Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It is one of my favorite holidays! As a Muslim, I celebrate this holiday, and this time of year always reminds me to be grateful for the blessings that I have.
My mother has reminded me countless times by saying, “Don’t become ungrateful.”
I feel as though everywhere you turn, there are so many messages given that are around the idea that “working hard in life will get you where you want to go.” There is little importance placed on appreciating and being content with what one already has in life. So, it is not surprising that sometimes I forget my mother’s advice and end up neglecting to give thanks for the good things that are already mine.
As a Muslim, gratitude is an integral part of my faith. The Holy Qur’an states, “Therefore remember Me, and I will remember you; and be thankful to Me and do not be ungrateful to Me,” (2:153). Muslims use this advice from the Qur’an to guide them through every aspect of their lives, but it’s applicable to all of us no matter our race or religion. I believe that a thankful person is a more peaceful, happy and content person.
While the world has gone through a tumultuous time this past year, the holiday season reminds us that there is always something to look forward to. Let us learn to have gratitude as best we can. A happy and safe Thanksgiving to all!
Hurmet Ahmed
Bealeton
Note: This letter was submitted before Thanksgiving, but after the deadline for the Nov. 25 edition of the Fauquier Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.