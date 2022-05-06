Before the ink was dry on the Warrenton Comprehensive Plan (Warrenton 2040), the Warrenton Town Council and Warrenton Planning Commission were already approving significant amendments to it.
The glorious “New Town Character District” (described as “a highly desirable location for a potential signature office/jobs center … characterized by mixed-use with strong live, work, and play options”) was already reduced by more than a third to make way for an Amazon Web Services data center that, if approved by the town council, would add a few handfuls of jobs and an unquenchable thirst for electricity. (Fauquier Times, September 29, 2021).
According to the fiscal impact model that drove Warrenton 2040 Plan, the town would be able to afford its fiscal responsibilities through organic growth. Yet, we know now the town council had already initiated open- and closed-door sessions to discuss potential boundary line adjustments to rustle 2,500 acres of taxable property into the town’s coffers (Fauquier Times, January 12, 2022). The data center and a 60% expansion of Warrenton’s footprint may offer tempting tax income for the town, but why was it not discussed during the comp plan process, and why hasn’t it been discussed with potentially impacted homeowners and businesses?
Now the other shoe dropped, as Dominion Power last month began discussions with the county board of supervisors on how they propose to feed the Amazon data center’s appetite for power (Fauquier Times, April 15, 2022). While Dominion blanketed the area with useless “save the date” postcards and what I believe is disingenuous Blackwell Road Website, they presented the supervisors with alignment “options” that I believe will pit potentially impacted neighborhoods against one another. Still, he did make clear the above-ground option encircling Warrenton with typically 110- to 120-foot towers was favored and that more infrastructure could be needed if additional commercial facilities were built.
Barely one year into Warrenton 2040, we see what the real “special interests” are. The pro-growth strategy can’t pay for itself. It requires Loudoun-like concessions for data centers and Dominion Energy and relies on a massive and opaque boundary line adjustment. Unchecked, I believe this strategy will result in new streets, power lines and parkways slicing through our communities. It will indeed cause continuing surges in taxes for water and sewer upgrades, further losses in affordable housing and fewer of the things we enjoy most about this remarkable place we call home.
Dave Gibson
Warrenton
(1) comment
Vote Republican! Who needs farms anyway!
