In recent debates between U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton and candidate Hung Cao, we have heard markedly different views on the rights of women to make reproductive health care decisions with the advice of their medical provider and without government interference.
Wexton has voted to protect a woman’s Constitutional right to make her own reproductive health care decisions and has continually emphasized her support for safe and legal abortions. She respects personal autonomy when it comes to health care decisions; and a woman’s reproductive health care choices – from contraception to pregnancy and birth – are part of that spectrum.
By contrast, candidate Cao has compared abortion to the devastating atrocities of the Holocaust and has left no doubt that he would seek to strictly limit women’s reproductive health care options.
In debates, Cao attempts to explain his position to the majority of Virginia voters — 88% — who support women’s reproductive freedom. He speaks of his traditional Vietnamese cultural roots, which support the belief in life beginning at conception.
Cao conveniently ignores the point that, while more conservative Vietnamese oppose abortion, it is available to their citizens. Vietnam has offered legal, free abortions upon request since at least 1989. Abortion was recognized as a women’s right under the Law on Protection of People’s Health, Article 44.
Regardless, he has no argument of any substance or merit when it comes to his support of intrusive government control of women’s bodies and health care decision-making.
The choice is clear. Vote for personal liberty. Vote to support the right of each woman to work with her medical provider to make important and highly personal health care decisions. Vote to re-elect Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
Kathryn Kadilak
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.